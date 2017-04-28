The reality TV star tells the Ellen DeGeneres Show the suspects who held her at gunpoint had been following her for two years, and heard her talk in interviews about her jewelry

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since she was robbed in Paris in October 2016, Kim Kardashian has given an interview about the incident. (READ: Kim Kardashian flees to NY after $10-M Paris robbery)

"I mean, I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres on the April 27 episode of the actress' show. "I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen. I feel like I'm such a different person."

"I don't want to cry anymore," Kim continued, holding back tears. "It was meant to happen. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things." (READ: Kim Kardashian held at gunpoint in Paris hotel, unharmed)

On October 3, 2016, armed men stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry from an apartment Kim was staying at in Paris. The reality TV star was held at gunpoint and later tied up and locked in the bathroom. (READ: Alleged mastermind of Kardashian heist charged in Paris)

Kim explained to Ellen how the experience has changed her: "It was probably no secret, you see it on the show (Keeping Up With the Kardashians), I was being flashy, I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things. I'm really proud of everyone around me that's successful.

"But I'm so happy that my kids get this is me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don't care about that stuff anymore. I really don't."

Kim said the incident changed her behavior on social media, where she used to post about her belongings. "But it's just not worth it, I don't care about that stuff, I don't care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there's nothing – truly, it's okay to be proud of that, you worked so hard and you get something – it's just not who I am anymore."

'I knew that was it for me'

After speaking to her lawyers, Kim said she now knows that the robbers had been following her for two years and that they had seen her interviews where she talked about her jewelry.

She added that she may not feel comfortable wearing real jewelry again and that she has since been more aware of having security when she travels: "Now I have several [security guards], just for me to be able to sleep at night."

Kim also recounted the night of the robbery, saying the robbers held a gun up to the apartment building's concierge and asked him to take them to "the rapper's wife." Kim is married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she has two kids: North, 3, and Saint, 1.

It was Kim's friend, a stylist who was with them on the trip, who heard Kim screaming and called up her bodyguard, who was providing security for her sister Kourtney at a nightclub at the time.

Speaking about being held at gunpoint, an emotional Kim said: "Automatically, your stomach drops, it's a feeling you can't even explain. Like, I knew that was it for me. Hundred percent [I knew I was going to die]. I said a prayer, I said I know I'm going to heaven, I hope my kids are okay, my husband."

"It does happen really fast," she continued. "It was a good 7 or 8 minutes of torture, but when I look back and I analyze it... it could have been way worse. I don't want to sound like I'm not grateful. I'm out, I'm home, I'm safe. I'm such a better person. It's okay. Let's move on," she said.

In January, 10 suspects were charged for the robbery, including 5 who were accused of playing a direct role in the incident. Kim has also opened up on details about the incident on her show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. – Rappler.com