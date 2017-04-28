Solenn Heussaff, Kylie Verzosa, Tim Yap and more attend the launch of Samsung's latest phone

MANILA, Philippines – A number of celebrities attended the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone on Thursday, April 27, at the Samsung Infinity Hub.

Among those who attended the event were Samsung endorsers Solenn Heussaff and Miss International Kylie Verzosa, as well as Alice Dixson, Tim Yap, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, Bianca King, Nico Bolzico, and Cristalle Henares with husband Justin Pitt.

Karylle, Vicki Belo, and Hayden Kho dropped by the event later on.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is scheduled to be formally released in the Philippines on May 5.

Check out the photos from the event.

All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler

– Rappler.com