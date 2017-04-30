'I am sorry to those who wished we could have lasted forever. We wish we could have too,' Tommy says of the breakup

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother contestant Tommy Esguerra took to Twitter on Friday, April 28 to speak up about his breakup with Miho Nishida.

The former couple met inside the Big Brother house in 2015 and officially became a couple later that year.

On Friday, Tommy started a series of tweets by apologizing to those who supported their relatioship: "As everyone may know by now, Miho and I have split ways. This was not an easy decision. I am sorry to those who wished we could have lasted forever. We wish we could have too."

He continued: "It's just that over the relationship we realized we're just different people. And it wasn't working out. I hope we both find our own happiness and find what it is we want in life. During this time we're hoping everyone can be understanding of the situation."

On Thursday, April 27, Star Magic, which handles the careers of Tommy and Miho, confirmed that the two had split after dating for one year. The split was amicable, according to the statement.

Miho and Tommy both participated in season "737" of Pinoy Big Brother, where Miho was one of the grand winners of the season, along with Jimboy Martin. (READ: Jimboy Martin, Miho Nishida win 'PBB 737')

As a couple, Miho and Tommy worked on the Regal Films movie Foolish Hearts together. They also appeared on TV shows on ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com