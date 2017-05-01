'Some of the girls don’t look like they come from the provinces they represent,' Tim tweets during the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Host Tim Yap apologized after he drew flak for a tweet he sent out during the Binibining Pilpinas coronation night on Sunday, April 30.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read, “Some of the girls don’t look like they come from the provinces they represent. #BBPilipinas2017.”

The tweet got mixed reactions from social media users, with some saying it was inappropriate. In one tweet, user @GeeYani said: "Hello, [Tim Yap]! Instead of bashing these lovely women, why not talk about how we can empower other women too? Hater, much?"

Tim replied to to the tweet, saying: "I'm not bashing them. Just like you, I'm excited to see who among them will shine."

Tim then clarified his tweet and apologized: "I didn't mean it that way. I am sorry for whoever I offended with my tweet. I think everyone is beautiful no matter where they're from."

Six new Binibining Pilipinas titleholders were crowned on April 30, with Rachel Peters winning Miss Universe Philippines 2017. – Rappler.com