Kensington Palace releases the new photo of Princess Charlotte a day before she turns two years old

MANILA, Philippines – A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, was released to the media on Monday, May 1, a day before her second birthday.

According to the photo caption posted on Kensington Palace's social media accounts, the new photo was taken by Kate herself in April.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."

Charlotte, who was born in 2015, will celebrate her second birthday on May 2. (READ: #RoyalBaby: Prince William, Kate welcome baby girl)

William and Kate have shared photos of their two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the media, but only on certain occasions. – Rappler.com