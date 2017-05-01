Michelle Madrigal and Troy Woolfolk are expecting their first child together

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Michelle Madrigal is pregnant!

On Instagram, on Monday, May 1, Michelle confirmed that she and her American boyfriend Troy Woolfolk are expecting their first child.

Michelle wrote: "After 3 months of enduring nausea, morning sickness, vomiting and being on bed rest for almost a month... Troy and I are happy to announce that we're expecting our first born this November. I cannot express how excited and nervous we are as we move forward into this new chapter of our lives as a family. We are truly blessed beyond belief. God is amazing!"

Meanwhile, Troy, a former football player, also expressed on Instagram his excitement about being a dad.

"Finally, after weeks of keeping this secret, we are ready to share the great news. Michelle and I are having a BABY!!! I am so excited to be a father and can't wait to see if it's a boy or girl! What do y'all think it's going to be? And I want some suggestions for names!" he said.

Michelle flew to the US in 2016 to pursue a culinary degree. She returned sometime in March 2017 to attend the wedding of her sister Ehra, who is also an actress.

Michelle rose to fame when she joined Star Circle Quest in 2004. After her contract with ABS-CBN expired, she appeared in a number of shows on GMA 7. – Rappler.com