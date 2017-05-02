IN PHOTOS: Red carpet, Met Gala 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Met Gala 2017 has kicked off, and as usual, Hollywood stars shined in their creative outfits, inspired by the Costume Institute's exhibition.
Officially called the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is held every year to raise funds for the Costume Institute. While the gala itself is private, the event's glamorous red carpet has become popular among fans.
This year, the exhibit was titled “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" and was held on Monday, May 1, in the US.
Hosting the Met Gala 2017 are Anna Wintour, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry, and Pharrell Williams.
Here's a look at the stars on the red carpet, all dressed up for the big event!
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Just before walking the carpet at tonight’s #MetGala, #DakotaJohnson in a #Gucci Custom black silk moiré gown featuring duchesse satin straps and 3D flowers with a full pleated taffeta and duchesse satin ruffle skirt, and a black lurex and silk jacquard evening clutch. #AlessandroMichele #MetKawakubo @metcostumeinstitute
Rihanna
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Nicki Minaj in H&M
Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen in Stella McCartney
Katy Perry in John Galliano for Margiela
Selena Gomez (in Coach) and The Weeknd
Kendall Jenner in La Perla
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
Solange Knowles
Gigi Hadid
Zendaya in Dolce and Gabbana
Celine Dion
Madonna in Jeremy Scott
Amy Schumer
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Kim Kardashian in Vivienne Westwood
Zoe Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta
Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta
Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta
Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren
Rose Byrne in Ralph Lauren
Katie Holmes in Zac Posen
Ruby Rose in Burberry
Emma Roberts in Diane von Furstenberg
.@RobertsEmma attends the #metgala in a custom DVF gown in Japanese hammered satin with floral Chantilly lace detailing. pic.twitter.com/cmJjXGezDU— DVF (@DVF) May 2, 2017
Nick Jonas in Ralph Lauren
Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang
.@bellahadid wears a custom #ALEXANDERWANG crystal embroidered lace catsuit to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/bmdN7LE71y— Alexander Wang, Inc. (@AlexanderWangNY) May 2, 2017
Joe Jonas in H&M
#metgala2017 @hm pic.twitter.com/WA4ZGodoV6— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) May 2, 2017
Kylie Jenner in Versace
Julianne Moore in Calvin Klein
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren
Alexa Chung in Diane von Furstenberg
.@alexa_chung wears a DVF screen-printed polka-dot halter dress made from Japanese semi-sheer crinkle chiffon to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/0rH44s2QL8— DVF (@DVF) May 2, 2017
Reese Witherspoon
Actress @RWitherspoon's ruffles are a perfect tribute to #MetKawakubo. #ReeseWitherspoon #MetGala pic.twitter.com/69BYoh56r0— The Met (@metmuseum) May 2, 2017
ASAP Rocky and Gwyneth Paltrow, both in Calvin Klein
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
.@JLo and @AROD arrive together to celebrate #MetKawakubo. #JRod #JenniferLopez #ARod #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mwfm3dvWq0— The Met (@metmuseum) May 2, 2017
Serena Williams
Mom-to-be @serenawilliams is all smiles on the #MetGala carpet. #MetKawakubo #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/ou3TZOBRJI— The Met (@metmuseum) May 2, 2017
Paris Jackson in Calvin Klein
– Rappler.com