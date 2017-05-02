See photos of the Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and more on the star-studded Met Gala red carpet!

MANILA, Philippines – The Met Gala 2017 has kicked off, and as usual, Hollywood stars shined in their creative outfits, inspired by the Costume Institute's exhibition.

Officially called the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is held every year to raise funds for the Costume Institute. While the gala itself is private, the event's glamorous red carpet has become popular among fans.

This year, the exhibit was titled “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" and was held on Monday, May 1, in the US.

Hosting the Met Gala 2017 are Anna Wintour, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry, and Pharrell Williams.

Here's a look at the stars on the red carpet, all dressed up for the big event!

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Just before walking the carpet at tonight’s #MetGala, #DakotaJohnson in a #Gucci Custom black silk moiré gown featuring duchesse satin straps and 3D flowers with a full pleated taffeta and duchesse satin ruffle skirt, and a black lurex and silk jacquard evening clutch. #AlessandroMichele #MetKawakubo @metcostumeinstitute A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on May 1, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Rihanna

Singer @badgalriri lights up on the #MetGala red carpet. #TheMet #MetKawakubo #Rihanna A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

@JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen have a sweet moment on the #MetGala red carpet. #The #MetKawakubo #JohnLegend #ChrissyTeigen A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Nicki Minaj in H&M

#MetGala2017 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 1, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen in Stella McCartney

#MetGala beloved duo @TomBrady and @GiseleBunchen looking sharp as ever in @stellamccartney #MetKawakubo #TomBrady #GiseleBundchen #StellaMccartney A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Katy Perry in John Galliano for Margiela

Songstress and #MetGala Co-Chair @KatyPerry looks stunning as she arrives on the carpet. #MetKawakubo #TheMet #KatyPerry A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT



Selena Gomez (in Coach) and The Weeknd

@SelenaGomez having a sweet moment with @theWeeknd on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetGala #MetKawakubo #SelenaGomez #theWeeknd A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

That feeling when you’re about to hit the red carpet. #MetGala #SelenaGomez A post shared by Coach (@coach) on May 1, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Kendall Jenner in La Perla

@KendallJenner arrives at the #MetGala wearing @laperlalingerie dress #MetKawakubo. #TheMet #KendallJenner A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT



Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

#MaryKate Olsen and #AshleyOlsen of @therow have arrived and are showing their reverence for #MetKawakubo. TheMet #MetGala #OlsenTwins A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT



Solange Knowles

#SolangeKnowles (@saintrecords) arrives in style for tonight’s #MetGala celebrating “Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” #TheMet #MetKawakubo A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT



Gigi Hadid

Model @GigiHadid arrives in a chic, avant garde look on the carpet. #MetKawakubo #GigiHadid #TheMet A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT



Zendaya in Dolce and Gabbana

@Zendaya looks stunning on the red carpet in @DolceGabbana #MetGala #MetKawakubo #Zendaya #DolceGabbana A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT



Celine Dion

@CelineDion steps onto the #MetGala red carpet paying tribute to #MetKawakubo. #TheMet #CelineDion A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT



Madonna in Jeremy Scott

@Madonna arrives with her date designer @itsjeremyscott. #MetGala #MetKawakubo #Madonna #JeremyScott #TheMet A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Amy Schumer

Comedian and Actress @AmySchumer rocks a bold look at tonight’s #MetGala. #TheMet #MetKawakubo #AmySchumer A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Actor #RyanReynolds (@vancityreynolds) and his stunning wife @BlakeLively arrive on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetKawakubo #TheMet #BlakeLively A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT



Kim Kardashian in Vivienne Westwood

@KimKardashian makes her way up the #MetGala steps in @viviennewestwoodofficial. #TheMet #MetKawakubo #KimKardashian A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Zoe Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta

Zoe Kravitz in a custom Oscar de la Renta pale pink and black duchesse satin column gown and cape at The Met Gala 2017. The bodice of the gown features hand-embroidered, preserved and dyed fresh black roses. #oscardelarenta #metkawakubo A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) on May 1, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta

Daisy Ridley wore an Oscar de la Renta custom black velvet and naïve garden flocked gazar gown to The Met Gala 2017. #daisyridley #oscardelarenta #metkawakubo A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) on May 1, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta

Miranda Kerr wore an Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017 silver lamé and red poppies jacquard gown to The Met Gala 2017. #oscardelarenta #metkawakubo A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) on May 1, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren

@LilyAldridge wears a custom Ralph Lauren Collection one-shoulder caped evening dress in silk charmeuse. #MetGala #MetKawakubo A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on May 1, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Rose Byrne in Ralph Lauren

Rose Byrne in a Ralph Lauren Collection Custom Bright Red Deep V-Neck Body Suit and Tulle Skirt #MetGala #MetKawakubo A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on May 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen

Just stunning! @katieholmes212 you take my breath away! #metball #zacposen A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on May 1, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Ruby Rose in Burberry

Emma Roberts in Diane von Furstenberg

.@RobertsEmma attends the #metgala in a custom DVF gown in Japanese hammered satin with floral Chantilly lace detailing. pic.twitter.com/cmJjXGezDU — DVF (@DVF) May 2, 2017

Nick Jonas in Ralph Lauren

@NickJonas in a graphic Art Deco jacquard dinner jacket and tuxedo pants from Ralph Lauren Purple Label. #MetGala #MetKawakubo A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on May 1, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang

Joe Jonas in H&M

Kylie Jenner in Versace

When donatella wants you to go blonde .. you go fucking BLONDE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

thank you @donatella_versace @makeupbyariel @tokyostylez for making me feel so beautiful tonight!!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Julianne Moore in Calvin Klein

Fine-feathered: Oscar-winning actress @juliannemoore wears a Calvin Klein By Appointment organza slip dress, embellished with beading and hand-painted feathers. #metgala #metkawakubo A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on May 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

@PriyankaChopra wears a custom evening gown inspired by Ralph Lauren’s iconic trench coat. #RLIconicStyle #MetGala #MetKawakubo A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on May 1, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Alexa Chung in Diane von Furstenberg

.@alexa_chung wears a DVF screen-printed polka-dot halter dress made from Japanese semi-sheer crinkle chiffon to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/0rH44s2QL8 — DVF (@DVF) May 2, 2017

Reese Witherspoon

ASAP Rocky and Gwyneth Paltrow, both in Calvin Klein

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Serena Williams

Paris Jackson in Calvin Klein



