IN PHOTOS: Kisses Delavin's 18th birthday party
MANILA, Philippines – Kisses Delavin is 18, and the former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate celebrated her birthday with a big party on Monday, May 1.
For the big night, Kisses wore a pink Francis Libiran gown with a long, flowing train and an intricately embroidered bodice.
Among the guests are her birthday bash were her PBB housemates, including season 7 winner Maymay Entrata, Cora Waddell, Vivoree Esclito, Elisse Joson. Edward Barber, Marco Gallo, Yong Muhajil, Tanner Mata, and Luis Hontiveros were part of her "18 Roses" dance portion.
Ylona Garcia, Barbie Imperial, and Sue Ramirez were also spotted at the party.
Kisses competed in season 7 of PBB, where she was known as the "Miracle Daughter of Masbate" because she was born after her mother suffered 8 failed prenancies. – Rappler.com