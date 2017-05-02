See Kisses' Francis Libiran gown, her 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemates who attended, and more of the big night, here!

MANILA, Philippines – Kisses Delavin is 18, and the former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate celebrated her birthday with a big party on Monday, May 1.

For the big night, Kisses wore a pink Francis Libiran gown with a long, flowing train and an intricately embroidered bodice.

@kissesdelavin super beautiful debut gown by my friend @francislibiran8 @francislibiran *iphonepic for now! #kissesturns18





First official photo of our pretty debutante @kissesdelavin #kissesturns18 #kissesreignsat18 @francislibiran8 @francislibiran





Among the guests are her birthday bash were her PBB housemates, including season 7 winner Maymay Entrata, Cora Waddell, Vivoree Esclito, Elisse Joson. Edward Barber, Marco Gallo, Yong Muhajil, Tanner Mata, and Luis Hontiveros were part of her "18 Roses" dance portion.

Ylona Garcia, Barbie Imperial, and Sue Ramirez were also spotted at the party.

I wanna greet the gorgeous girl in the middle a late happy happy birthday!! I already had my speech earlier Pero medyo choppy kasi 'yun kanina I'll just message you privately So ayun alam mo na mahal kita God bless you and your fam! (c) @iamchristianmorones #kissesturns18

Happy 18th birthday @kissesdelavin

Happy birthday, Kisses!!

#kissesturns18 happy to see 2 of my dear clients @ylonagarcia and @donny_pangilinan





#kissesat18 Thank you @pattyyap and @jamiegoatelier for this lovely dress!@mkqua @ariesmanal_hair for my look

Kisses competed in season 7 of PBB, where she was known as the "Miracle Daughter of Masbate" because she was born after her mother suffered 8 failed prenancies. – Rappler.com