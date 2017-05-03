The Filipino short film 'Nakaw' is set to screen at Cannes 2017! Join us as we talk to directors Arvin Belarmino and Noel Escondo, and producer Patsy Ferrer on their journey to Cannes

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino short film Nakaw is set to screen at Cannes Film Festival 2017!

The crime drama-thriller is part of Cannes' "Short Film Corner," which will screen short films from May 22 to 28.



Nakaw is about the life-changing events that happen after a boy steals an old woman's purse.



Join us as we speak to diretors Arvin Belarmino and Noel Escondo, and producer Patsy Ferrer on their journey to Cannes 2017! Bookmark this page or tune in on fb.com/rapplerdotcom at 3 pm on Wednesday, May 3, to watch live! – Rappler.com