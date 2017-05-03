HOOQ's Filmmakers Guild will give $30,000 each to 5 filmmakers in order for them to produce a pilot episode of their dream TV series

MANILA, Philippines – On May 2, Tuesday, HOOQ announced that they are launching the HOOQ Filmmakers Guild, a contest that will turn one filmmaker's dream TV series into a reality.

From June 1 to August 1, directors, scriptwriters, and producers may to send in their proposed scripts and treatments for a TV series with a maximum of 13 episodes. From the submissions, 5 of the best scripts will be chosen. These filmmakers will receive a fund of $30,000 to produce a pilot episode, which will be shown on HOOQ.

A panel of judges and the viewers will then select a winning pilot that will be turned into a full TV series.

According to a press release, applicants must be in film school or professionals in the film industry to qualify.

The contest is open to all types of genres but scripts must be in the language of where the applicant is from. Countries who can submit include the Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

In a press release, Peter Bithos, Chief Executive Officer of HOOQ, said about the project: "There is incredible talent for TV series making in Asia, and we want to give opportunities to film professionals to turn these amazing ideas into reality. HOOQ is built in Asia for Asia and we want to give Asian filmmakers the power to create quality entertainment that gives our customers that escape into worlds of romance, action, adventure and even heroism, all in the setting of their backyard."

HOOQ is set to debut their new original productions – Critical Eleven and Sweet 20 in cinemas in May and June. Two more will be coming out within the year. – Rappler.com