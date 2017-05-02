Harry's new single is part of his upcoming solo album

MANILA, Philippines – Harry Styles has dropped another solo single!

"Sweet Creature" was first heard on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, hosted by Zane Lowe before it became available digitally.

The song is one of 10 that will appear on Harry's self-titled album, his first since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. (LISTEN: Harry Styles releases first solo single, 'Sign of the Times')

HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17// A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Harry also let his fans know about "Sweet Creature" through Instagram, where he posted on Wednesday, May 3: "Sweet Creature is available now. Album is available in 10 days. I am available always."

Sweet Creature is available now. Album is available in ten days. I am available always. A post shared by @harrystyles on May 2, 2017 at 9:35am PDT



He previously released "Sign of the Times," a 5-minute ballad whose glam rock sound hinted at influence from David Bowie.

By contrast, "Sweet Creature" is a soft acoustic track that has Harry crooning, "Sweet creature, sweet creature / Wherever I go, you'll bring me home / Sweet creature, sweet creature / When I run out of road, you'll bring me home."

Harry's album is set to be released on May 12.

Listen to "Sweet Creature" above and let us know if you're looking forward to hearing Harry's full album when it's released! – Rappler.com