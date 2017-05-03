FULL LIST: Nominees, Tony Awards 2017
NEW YORK, USA – A musical inspired by Russian novel War and Peace scooped 12 Tony Award nominations in New York on Tuesday, May 2, with 10 for Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler 5 decades after her Broadway debut.
The star-studded 71st annual Tony Awards, the biggest night in Broadway and the equivalent of the Academy Awards for the theater, will be held on June 11 with two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey as host.
A play inspired by the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and a musical about Canadians who welcomed travelers on September 11, 2001, when the United States closed its air space, each received 7 nominations.
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 – inspired by 70 pages of Leo Tolstoy's 19th-century classic War and Peace – walked away with the most nominations this year.
It weaves the story of ingenue Natasha, her fiance Andrey, the dashing but married Anatole and lonely outsider Pierre.
A revival of Hello, Dolly! got 10 nominations, including best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for Midler, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who debuted on Broadway in 1967.
There were 9 nominations for Dear Evan Hansen about a high school student with anxiety, and 8 for A Doll's House, Part Two – an imagined sequel to Henrik Ibsen's classic play A Doll's House written by playwright Lucas Hnath.
The play Oslo, inspired by the back-channel talks, friendships and heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and the Palestinians, got 7 nominations.
So did Come From Away, which turns into heroes residents of Newfoundland who provided refuge to nearly 7,000 anguished airline passengers after the Al-Qaeda hijackings killed nearly 3,000 people.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to New York to watch the production accompanied by President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.
Here is the full list of nominees:
BEST MUSICAL
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Come From Away
- Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
- Hello, Dolly!
- Falsettos
- Miss Saigon
BEST PLAY
- Sweat
- Oslo
- Indecent
- A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
- August Wilson's Jitney
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Present Laughter
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
- Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
- Christine Ebersole, War Paint
- Patti LuPone, War Paint
- Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
- Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
- Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
- Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical
- David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
- Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Christian Borle, Falsettos
BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY
- Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Cate Blanchett, The Present
- Jennfier Ehle, Oslo
- Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY
- Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
- Jefferson Mays, Oslo
- Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
- Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
- Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
- Jenn Colella, Come From Away
- Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
- Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
- Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
- Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
- Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
- Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
- Lucas Steel, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
- Johanna Day, Sweat
- Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Michelle Wilson, Sweat
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
- Danny DeVito, The Price
- Nathan Lane, The Front Page
- Michael Aronov, Oslo
- Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
- Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Bartlett Sher, Oslo
- Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney
- Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
- Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
- Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
- Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
- Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen
- Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
- Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
- Steve Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen
- David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
- Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
- Kelly Devine, Come From Away
- Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical
- Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
- Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
- Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
- Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
- David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney
- Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
- Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
- Michael Yeargan, Oslo
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
- Rob Howell, Groundhog Day: The Musical
- Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- David Korins, War Paint
- Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
- Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney
- Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
- David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
- Linda Cho, Anastasia
- Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
- Catherine Zuber, War Paint
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
- Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
- Donald Holder, Oslo
- Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney
- Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
- Howell Binkley, Come From Away
- Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
- Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
- Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Last year smash-hit, hip-hop musical "Hamilton" won 11 awards after scooping a record 16 nominations. – Rappler.com