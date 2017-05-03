'Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812' receives the most nominations, while Bette Milder is nominated for Best Actress, 50 years after her Broadway debut

NEW YORK, USA – A musical inspired by Russian novel War and Peace scooped 12 Tony Award nominations in New York on Tuesday, May 2, with 10 for Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler 5 decades after her Broadway debut.

The star-studded 71st annual Tony Awards, the biggest night in Broadway and the equivalent of the Academy Awards for the theater, will be held on June 11 with two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey as host.

A play inspired by the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and a musical about Canadians who welcomed travelers on September 11, 2001, when the United States closed its air space, each received 7 nominations.

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 – inspired by 70 pages of Leo Tolstoy's 19th-century classic War and Peace – walked away with the most nominations this year.

It weaves the story of ingenue Natasha, her fiance Andrey, the dashing but married Anatole and lonely outsider Pierre.

A revival of Hello, Dolly! got 10 nominations, including best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for Midler, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who debuted on Broadway in 1967.

There were 9 nominations for Dear Evan Hansen about a high school student with anxiety, and 8 for A Doll's House, Part Two – an imagined sequel to Henrik Ibsen's classic play A Doll's House written by playwright Lucas Hnath.

The play Oslo, inspired by the back-channel talks, friendships and heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and the Palestinians, got 7 nominations.

So did Come From Away, which turns into heroes residents of Newfoundland who provided refuge to nearly 7,000 anguished airline passengers after the Al-Qaeda hijackings killed nearly 3,000 people.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to New York to watch the production accompanied by President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST MUSICAL

Dear Evan Hansen

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Come From Away

Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Hello, Dolly!

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

BEST PLAY

Sweat

Oslo

Indecent

A Doll's House, Part 2

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

August Wilson's Jitney

Six Degrees of Separation

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Christian Borle, Falsettos

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennfier Ehle, Oslo

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Lucas Steel, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Danny DeVito, The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Steve Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

David Korins, War Paint

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2 BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL Linda Cho, Anastasia

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Catherine Zuber, War Paint BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2 BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Last year smash-hit, hip-hop musical "Hamilton" won 11 awards after scooping a record 16 nominations. – Rappler.com