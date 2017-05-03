Actor Romeo Vasquez dies at 78
MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actor Romeo Vasquez has died. He was 78.
The news was confirmed by his granddaughter Alyanna Martinez on Wednesday, May 3 with a series of Instagram photos. She said that he died on May 2.
"I love you [Lolo Bobby]," said Martinez on the first of her posts. "Say hi to mama for me. Why are the good ones always gone too soon?"
"Reunited now in heaven with mama on her 32nd wedding anniversary," she said in another post.
Vasquez was married to Amalia Fuentes. Together, they were parents to Martinez's late mother, Liezl Martinez.
He starred opposite Fuentes in movies like Lydia (1956), Pretty Boy (1957), and Sapagkat Ikaw Ay Akin (1965). He was known for his work in movies like Maruja (1967) and Bakit Kailangan Kita (1978), among many others.
Martinez posted her photos from the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in the US. – Rappler.com