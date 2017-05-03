Alyanna Martinez confirms the death of her grandfather

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actor Romeo Vasquez has died. He was 78.

The news was confirmed by his granddaughter Alyanna Martinez on Wednesday, May 3 with a series of Instagram photos. She said that he died on May 2.

"I love you [Lolo Bobby]," said Martinez on the first of her posts. "Say hi to mama for me. Why are the good ones always gone too soon?"

"Reunited now in heaven with mama on her 32nd wedding anniversary," she said in another post.

I love you #LoloBobby Say Hi to Mama for me. Why are the good ones always gone too soon A post shared by Alyanna Martinez (@alyannamartinez) on May 2, 2017 at 11:49am PDT





Reunited now in heaven with Mama on her 32nd wedding anniversary #LoloBobby A post shared by Alyanna Martinez (@alyannamartinez) on May 2, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT





Will always remember only the good times #LoloBobby A post shared by Alyanna Martinez (@alyannamartinez) on May 2, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT





#LoloBobby April 9, 1939- May 2, 2017 A post shared by Alyanna Martinez (@alyannamartinez) on May 2, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT



Vasquez was married to Amalia Fuentes. Together, they were parents to Martinez's late mother, Liezl Martinez.

He starred opposite Fuentes in movies like Lydia (1956), Pretty Boy (1957), and Sapagkat Ikaw Ay Akin (1965). He was known for his work in movies like Maruja (1967) and Bakit Kailangan Kita (1978), among many others.

Martinez posted her photos from the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in the US. – Rappler.com