Lea Salonga, Janine Gutierrez, Bianca Gonzalez, and more speak up about single moms after Senator Tito Sotto's comment

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – After Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III told Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo that single mothers just got knocked up, many stars took to social media to defend single mothers or post reactions to his comment.

On Wednesday, May 3, Sotto told Taguiwalo, a single mom, during her confirmation hearing before the Commission on Appointments (CA): "In the street language, when you have children and you are single, ang tawag do'n ay na-ano lang (we call that you just got knocked up)."

Sotto's comment was a joke that is used regularly by he and his co-hosts on the variety show Eat Bulaga. (READ: Sotto sorry about single mother remark: 'It was a joke...almost everybody laughed')



On social media, stars spoke up to defend single moms, praise them, or simply react to Sotto's comment.

Actress LJ Reyes posted on Instagram: "I am a proud single mom to my son Aki! I think it's time to stand up for all the women who singlehandedly raise their child(ren)! No matter what people say! Respect begets respect! God bless you!"

I am a proud single mom to my son Aki! I think it's time to stand up for all the women who singlehandedly raise their child(ren)! No matter what people say! Respect begets respect! God bless you! A post shared by LJ Reyes (@lj_reyes) on May 3, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Singer Geneva Cruz, who is now based in the US wrote: " Senator Tito Sotto, just so you know, as a mom, I actually did not plan on being single. But in life, we all have to deal with the cards we are dealt the best way we can. We single moms all have different stories; some were married, others chose not to have a partner, and some were even raped. Raising a #family is difficult enough, we don't need to be ridiculed by you. We need encouragement and opportunities, not belittlement nor obstacles of any kind. Hindi po talaga nakakatawa ang joke ninyo. Anyway, All the best! "

Actress Jennylyn Mercado meanwhile took to Twitter: "I have high respects for my fellow solo parents by choice or by force. Mahirap dahil mag-isa, pero lahat kinakaya dahil sa love sa anak." (It's hard to be alone but did everything because of one's love for their child.)

I have high respects for my fellow solo parents by choice or by force. Mahirap dahil mag-isa, pero lahat kinakaya dahil sa love sa anak. — jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) May 3, 2017

On Instagram, Claudine Barretto called out Sotto, as he was one of the godfathers during her and former husband Raymart Santiago's wedding. Barretto and Santiago had two children together before splitting in 2013.

She said; "Senator Tito Sotto, I am a single mother of two and I'm proud of myself and I have so much respect para sa lahat ng single mothers na tumatayong nanay at tatay. Para sa akin, bayani ang mga single mothers. Wala ho kaming day-off, sweldo, o benefits bilang isang single mother. Ninong namin kayo ni Raymart sa kasal namin, so siguro naman po alam ninyong hindi ako 'na-ano lang!'"

(Senator Tito Sotto, I am a single mother of two and I'm proud of myself and I have so much respect for all the single mothers who must act as mothers and fathers. For me, single mothers are heroes. As single mothers, we don't have days off, a salary, or benefits. You were a godfather during my and Raymart's wedding, so I guess you would know that I didn't 'just get knocked up!')

A post shared by Claudine Barretto(@claubarretto) on May 3, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Among the stars who spoke were Lea Salonga, who was raised by a solo parent, and comedian Pokwang, who raised her daughter herself.

"For much of my growing-up years, my mother was a single mother. I curse anyone and everyone that sees women like her as 'less than.' My husband was, for much of his upbringing, raised by a single mother. I curse anyone that sees women like her as 'less than.' For those that look down upon these beloved ladies, there's a special place in hell for the likes of you," said Lea.

For much of my growing-up years, my mother was a single mother. I curse anyone and everyone that sees women like her as "less than." — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) May 3, 2017





My husband was, for much of his upbringing, raised by a single mother. I curse anyone that sees women like her as "less than." — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) May 3, 2017





For those that look down upon these beloved ladies, there's a special place in hell for the likes of you. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) May 3, 2017



Pokwang cheered on her fellow single moms and said that she raised her kids well, despite her situation.

Sa lahat ng single mom sa buong mundo,, mabuhay tayong lahat!!! Yahooo... God bless us all#PinagPala #moreBlessingstoUs — marietta subong (@pokwang27) May 3, 2017





Hindi po ako na-ano lang! naging single mom ako kasi wala pong BAYAG!! ang lalaking minahal ko! pero binuhay ko ng marangal mga anak ko! — marietta subong (@pokwang27) May 3, 2017



Others, like actresses Bianca Gonzalez and Janine Gutierrez, and filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone, praised and offered words of strength to solo parents.

Mabuhay ang mga solo parents, iba ang lakas at katatagan ninyo. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 3, 2017





My respect to all the single mothers who take on the immense responsibility of successfully raising children on their own — Janine Gutierrez (@janinegutierrez) May 3, 2017





Hay, Tito Sotto. God bless the women of the Philippines - na-ano or otherwise! — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) May 3, 2017



Here are a few more reactions to Sotto's comment.

Matapos madinig ang hirit ni Tito Sotto. pic.twitter.com/2NRQnIoOw4 — Lourd de Veyra (@lourddv) May 3, 2017





Hey @sotto_tito, isn't your daughter Ciara separated frm her husband and now raising their child as a single mom? "Na-ano lang" din ba siya? — Anj (@anjpessumal) May 3, 2017

Sotto has since apologized for his comment, saying: "As I’ve said, it was meant as a joke, and everybody in the hall, almost everybody laughed. I don’t think it was done disrespectfully. But as I said, just to drive home the point, if they are offended, then I apologize." – Rappler.com