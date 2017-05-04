Ciara Sotto, the senator's daughter, is a solo parent to her son Crixus

MANILA, Philippines – Danica Sotto-Pingris came to the defense of her cousin Ciara Sotto, after social media users reacted on her Instagram account to Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III's comment on single mothers.

At a confirmation hearing for Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo on Wednesday, May 3, Tito Sotto said that solo mothers are those who just got knocked up.

Following the incident, social media users hit back at the senator, pointing out that Ciara, his youngest daughter with his wife Helen Gamboa, is herself a single mother. Ciara confirmed in January 2016 that she and her former husband Jojo Oconer had separated, following reports that he cheated on her. Together, they have a son, Crixus, 2.

On Thursday, May 4, Danica commented on a photo on Ciara's Instagram account, telling critics to respect Ciara and to leave Crixus out of the issue.

She said: "Please, 'wag kayo dito mag comment. Respect her account. May mga nasaktan man, pero unfair na idamay niyo siya pati ang pamangkin ko. Sorry if may mga na-hurt, but please let her enjoy her vacation. Respect ang gusto niyo diba po? Please also show her some respect. Walang sino man ang perfect sa atin. Please don't make this issue bigger by giving unnecessary comments."

(Please, don't comment here. Respect her account. There may have been people who were hurt, but it's unfair to drag Ciara and my nephew into this. Sorry if there were people who were hurt, but please let her enjoy her vacation. You wanted respect, right? Please also show her some respect. There is no one among us who is perfect. Please don't make this issue bigger by giving unnecessary comments.)

The post that Danica commented on was a series of photos of Ciara and Crixus. In the comments, people said that based on Tito's remark, Ciara had gotten knocked up because she was a single mom.

Tito's comment was made during Taguiwalo's confirmation hearing. The social welfare secretary explained that she is the single mother of two daughters because of her past as a student activist during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.

Tito responded: "In the street language, when you have children and you are single, ang tawag do'n ay na-ano lang (we call that you just got knocked up)."

But Taguiwalo, a woman's rights advocate and professor called him out for it: "Senator Sotto, I teach women's studies. We respect all kinds of families and that includes solo parents. Thank you."

Sotto has since apologized, saying that his comment was a joke. – Rappler.com