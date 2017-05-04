Morisette is set to co-host 'Bolt of Talent' with Michael Bolton!

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Morissette announced that she was chosen to co-host Bolt of Talent, a talent competition spearheaded by Grammy-award winning singer Michael Bolton.

On Thursday, May 4, Morissette shared a photo of her and Michael while on location at Luneta park.

In the photo caption, she said: "Good Morning! [Late post] from yesterday's first day of shooting for [Bolt of Talent], so thrilled to share that I'll be joining THE Michael Bolton on his search for talents here in the Philippines and around Asia! Thank you so much [Star World Asia] and [Fox TV] for this incredible opportunity, looking forward to the rest of this whole experience... we're off to day two!"

On Instagram, Michael also confirmed Morissette's participation in the show, saying, "Hello from me and my lovely co-host [Morissette] braving the summer heat in search of local singers!"

Hello from me & my lovely cohost @itsmorissette braving the summer heat in search of local singers! #BoltOfTalent #manila #day1 A post shared by MB (@michaelboltonpics) on May 2, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

According to a post on Star World's Instagram account, Bolt of Talent is a new series about Michael's search for Asia's top musical talent. The winner of the competition will get a chance to join Michael's world tour.

Bolt of Talent is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Casting opens today, apply now! #Boltoftalent A post shared by StarWorld Asia (@starworld_asia) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Morissette rose to fame when she became part of Sarah Geronimo's team on The Voice of the Philippines season 1. She released an album in 2015 and is part of ASAP's "Birit Queens."

Michael is known for his classic songs like "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “How Can We Be Lovers,” “Steel Bars,” “Said I Loved You But I Lied,” and “Go The Distance” from the movie Hercules. – Rappler.com