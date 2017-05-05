The couple announces the happy news on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Twilight actress Nikki Reed, announced that they are expecting their first child.

On Instagram, Nikki posted a photo of Ian kissing her growing baby bump.

"Hi Little One, I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you... Love your parents," she wrote.

Ian also posted the same photo on his Instagram account, accompanied by a message.

"To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this Earth, I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the 3 of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian."

Ian and Nikki recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary. The couple got married in 2015. – Rappler.com