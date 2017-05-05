The Mulawin and Ravena face-off in this trailer

MANILA, Philippines –The first trailer for the much awaited teleserye Mulawin vs Ravena was released on Friday, May 5.

In the teaser aired after 24 Oras, Gabriel (Dennis Trillo) king of Halconia is seen leading the Ravenas in battle against Almiro (Derrick Monasterio) and Pagaspas (Miguel Tan Felix), who led the Mulawins. A voice is heard saying: "Narito na ang bagong maghahari sa himpapawid." (Here now are the new rulers of the air.)

The air date of the show has yet to be announced, but will premiere sometime in May.

On March 27, the cast of the show was revealed to the public. Aside from Dennis, Derrick and Miguel, Heart Evangelista, Carla Abellana, Lovi Poe, Bianca Umali, Bea Binene, and Regine Velasquez are also part of the show. (LOOK: Meet the cast of 'Mulawin vs Ravena')

Before the announcement, Miguel's character Pagaspas appeared in Encantadia 2016.

The original Mulawin aired in 2004 and starred Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin as Aguiluz and Alwina.

The new series will be directed by Don Michael Perez and Dominic Zapata.

Are you excited to see Mulawin vs Ravena on TV? Let us know in the comments section below.– Rappler.com