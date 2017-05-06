Here's how to submit your entries to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival!

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is now open to submissions for 2017!

In a Friday, May 5, post on the festival's official Facebook page, the MMFF announced that submissions to the 2017 festival can be in the form of either scripts or finished films. In 2016, only finished films were allowed to enter, while in 2015, filmmakers were only required to submit scripts.

The post explained the new rule for submissions: "Based on the stated objectives of the 2017 MMFF to pursue both artistic excellence and audience appeal that can equate to more benefits to its target industry beneficiaries, it has been resolved that there will be two ways of entering this year's MMFF for full-length feature."

It said 4 entries will be selected from the script submissions and another 4 from the finished film submissions, adding up to a total of 8 films to be screened at the festival.

In 2016, many of the usual box office hits from big production companies did not make it to the lineup because of new festival rules. As a result, the festival reportedly did not earn as much as in previous years.

Here are the MMFF 2017 requirement details that have been announced so far. According to Executive Committee member Noel Ferrer, application forms will be distributed at a meeting with producers on May 9.

Full length films – scripts

12 copies of the script

Accomplished application form

Application fee: P30,000

Deadline: June 15

Selected entries will be announced on June 30

Full length films – finished films

Finished film

Application form

Regular deadline: October 30

Regular application fee: P50,000

Earlybird deadline: October 2

Earlybird application fee: P30,000

Selected entries will be announced on November 17

Short films

Deadline: September 1

Selected entries will be announced on September 29

Requirements should be submitted to the MMFF Secretariat Office at the 3rd Floor MMDA Auditorium Building, Orense Street, EDSA Corner Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of intent on or before 5 pm on May 10 to the same address.

What do you think of the MMFF's new submission rules?