(UPDATED) Vic and Pauleen confirm the news on 'Eat Bulaga' during his birthday celebration

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna are expecting their first child together!

Vic made the announcement with Pauleen by his side on Saturday, May 6, during a birthday celebration thrown for him on Eat Bulaga. Vic is a host of the afternoon variety show, while Pauleen is a co-host.

"Pilipinas at buong mundo – na buntis ako (Philippines and the whole world – I'm pregnant)," Vic joked.

He then turned serious, saying: "Hindi po ako. Ang aking asawa ang buntis. Ang aming pong hiling ay dasal para... sa tagumpay ng aming anak. Lord Jesus, thank you very much." (No, it's not me. It's my wife who is pregnant. We are hoping for prayers for the success of our child. Lord Jesus, thank you very much.)

Congratulations Bossing and Pauleen! pic.twitter.com/mDrELBUoMA — Eat Bulaga (@EatBulaga) May 6, 2017

On Instagram, Pauleen posted a video of Vic's announcement, saying in the caption: "Finally, a bun in the oven! Can't be more proud and excited to be a mom. Thank you to my handsome for surprising me with this announcement. Thank you Lord for being so gracious!"

Finally, a bun in the oven! Can't be more proud and excited to be a mom thank you to my handsome for surprising me with this announcement THANK YOU LORD FOR BEING SO GRACIOUS! A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on May 5, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Vic has 4 children from previous relationships. Danica and Oyo are his children with ex-wife Dina Bonnevie. Paulina is his daughter with Angela Luz, and Vico is his son with actress Coney Reyes.

Pauleen and Vic got married on January 30, 2015. – Rappler.com