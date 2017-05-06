18 PH films to screen at New York's MoMA
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino films will take center stage at a feature at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in June.
According to the MoMA's website, "A New Golden Age: Contemporary Philippine Cinema" will include 18 films by 13 directors from 2000 to the present, a period they called the "Third Golden Age of Philippine cinema."
The screenings will be held from June 1 to 25 and will include films by directors like Lav Diaz, Brillanted Mendoza, Erik Matti, and many more.
"The Philippines’ current wave of sustained creativity is unusual in its diversity of genre and style, audacious formal experimentation, and multiplicity of personal, social, and political perspectives. Defying simple description, this dizzying array of distinct cinematic statements makes it an exceptionally unique, vibrant movement," says a description of the series on the site.
The site listed these films that will be shown in June.
- Motherland (2017) directed by Ramona S. Diaz
- Expressway (2016) directed by Ato Bautista
- Norte, the End of History (2013) directed by Lav Diaz
- Ma’ Rosa (2016) directed by Brillante Mendoza
- The Woman in the Septic Tank (2011) directed by Marlon Rivera
- Gemini (2014) directed by Ato Bautista.
- Aparisyon (Apparition) (2012) directed by Isabel Sandoval
- On the Job (2013) directed by Erik Matti
- Bunso: The Youngest (2005) directed by Ditsi Carolino
- Engkwentro (Clash) (2009) directed by Pepe Diokno
- Serbis (Service) (2008) directed by Brillante Mendoza
- Independencia (2009) directed by Raya Martin
- BalikBayan #1: Memories of Overdevelopment Redux VI (1979–2017) directed by Kidlat Tahimik
- Manila (2009) directed by Adolfo Alix Jr, Raya Martin
- How to Disappear Completely (2013) directed by Raya Martin
- From What Is Before (2014) directed by Lav Diaz
- Thy Womb (2012) directed by Brillante Mendoza
- Transit (2013) directed by Hannah Espia
Have you seen any of the films to be screened at MoMA? Which one is your favorite? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com