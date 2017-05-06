Movies by Lav Diaz, Brillante Mendoza, Erik Matti, and more will be part of a Museum of Modern Art feature on Filipino films

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino films will take center stage at a feature at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in June.

According to the MoMA's website, "A New Golden Age: Contemporary Philippine Cinema" will include 18 films by 13 directors from 2000 to the present, a period they called the "Third Golden Age of Philippine cinema."

The screenings will be held from June 1 to 25 and will include films by directors like Lav Diaz, Brillanted Mendoza, Erik Matti, and many more.

"The Philippines’ current wave of sustained creativity is unusual in its diversity of genre and style, audacious formal experimentation, and multiplicity of personal, social, and political perspectives. Defying simple description, this dizzying array of distinct cinematic statements makes it an exceptionally unique, vibrant movement," says a description of the series on the site.

The site listed these films that will be shown in June.

Motherland (2017) directed by Ramona S. Diaz

Expressway (2016) directed by Ato Bautista

Norte, the End of History (2013) directed by Lav Diaz

Ma’ Rosa (2016) directed by Brillante Mendoza

The Woman in the Septic Tank (2011) directed by Marlon Rivera

Gemini (2014) directed by Ato Bautista.

Aparisyon (Apparition) (2012) directed by Isabel Sandoval

On the Job (2013) directed by Erik Matti

Bunso: The Youngest (2005) directed by Ditsi Carolino

Engkwentro (Clash) (2009) directed by Pepe Diokno

Serbis (Service) (2008) directed by Brillante Mendoza

Independencia (2009) directed by Raya Martin

BalikBayan #1: Memories of Overdevelopment Redux VI (1979–2017) directed by Kidlat Tahimik

Manila (2009) directed by Adolfo Alix Jr, Raya Martin

How to Disappear Completely (2013) directed by Raya Martin

From What Is Before (2014) directed by Lav Diaz

Thy Womb (2012) directed by Brillante Mendoza

Transit (2013) directed by Hannah Espia

Have you seen any of the films to be screened at MoMA? Which one is your favorite? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com