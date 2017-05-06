Ai-Ai delas Alas, Ricky Davao, Ana Capri, and more Filipino stars and films win at the ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino actors, films, and industry members won awards at the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia on Saturday, May 6.

According to an announcement on Facebook by Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Dino, the following actors and films from the Philippines won awards that night:

Best Director: Louie Ignacio, Area

Best Actress: Ai-Ai delas Alas, Area

Best Supporting Actor: Ricky Davao, Dayang Asu

Best Supporting Actress: Ana Capri, Laut

Best Film Editing: Lawrence Fajardo, Imbisibol

Special Honor Award: Lav Diaz, Babaeng Humayo

Aside from receiving the Best Director award, Louie accepted Ai-Ai's trophy on her behalf.

The ASEAN Inspiration Award was given to actor Donnie Yen, who appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Rising actor Marlo Mortel, singer Jason Dy, actresses Cherie Gil, Jaclyn Jose, and Nora Aunor also attended the awards night. Marc Nelson and Rovilson Fernandez hosted the awards show.

The AIFFA is a bi-annual film festival that debuted in 2013. According to the festival's website, it was created to further the craft of filmmaking in ASEAN, promote ASEAN films internationally, and to attract tourism to Malaysia.

AIFFA awards night wearing @Olivertolentino #mabuhayangpilipino A post shared by Ms Cherie Gil (@macherieamour) on May 6, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Now happening #AIFFA2017 here in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. Honoured to walk the Red Carpet with international Award winning actresses Ms. Cherie Gil and Ms. Jaclyn Jose. #PhilippinesRepresent A post shared by Marlo Mortel (@marlomortelmusic) on May 6, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

– Rappler.com