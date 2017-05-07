John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna, and Bianca King are among the stars who attended the wedding

MANILA, Philippines – Pusong Ligaw actress Beauty Gonzalez married Norman Crisologo on Saturday, May 6, in Tagaytay.

Among those who attended the wedding were TV host Cristine Bersola-Babao and broadcast journalist Julius Babao, John Lloyd Cruz, Aga Muhlach, and Ellen Adarna.

Beauty's Pusong Ligaw co-stars Raymond Bagatsing, Sofia Andres, Joem Bascon, and Bianca King were also present.

Beauty got engaged to Norman in March. They have a daughter named Olivia.

– Rappler.com