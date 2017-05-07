Vina and Marc break up after two years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and actress Vina Morales confirmed that she has broken up with her French boyfriend Marc Lambert.

In a statement published by columnist Dolly Ann Carvajal on Inquirer.net on Friday, May 6, Vina said she and Marc broke up because of their long-distance relationship.

"After two years together, I have decided to end my relationship with Marc. We, however, remain friends. The physical distance has taken a toll on our relationship. Being together in one place is a sacrifice that we aren’t yet ready to make, because of our respective obligations," she said.



Vina also said that Marc is currently based in Geneva, while she has her family and showbiz commitments in the Philippines to attend to. Despite their breakup, she said they still care about each other and that they both still respect each other.

Vina and Marc's relationship had made headlines in the past. Marc's ex-girlfriend, former model Avi Siwa accused Vina of preventing Marc from seeing their child and of allegedly humiliating her in a bar in December. She also accused Marc of not supporting their daughter.

Vina has a daughter, Ceana, with ex-boyfriend Cedric Lee.

Vina and Marc were together for 2 years before she confirmed the split. – Rappler.com