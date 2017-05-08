'Beauty and the Beast' wins Movie of the Year, while 'Stranger Things' bags Show of the Year. Check out the rest of the winners here!

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The MTV Movie and TV Awards are over and the results are in!

The first MTV Movie and TV Awards was held on Sunday, May 7 (Monday, May 8 in Manila) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. MTV announced in March that the annual MTV Movie Awards will celebrate TV shows as well.

Beauty and the Beast took the award for Movie of the Year, while Stranger Things took home the Show of the Year award. (LIST: Nominees, MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017)

Comedian Adam Devine hosted the show.

Here is the full list of winners!

MOVIE OF THE YEAR (Presented by Toyota C-HR)

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

WINNER: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

WINNER: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

WINNER: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: 13TH (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

OJ: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)

WINNER: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

WINNER: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)

WINNER: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

WINNER: Blackish (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

WINNER: Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)

TRENDING

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" — The Late Late Show with James Corden

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" — Dr. Phil

Winner: "Run the World (Girls)" feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle

"Wheel of Musical Impressions" with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

"Beauty and the Beast" — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake, Trolls

"How Far I'll Go" — Auli'i Cravalho, Moana

"City of Stars" — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land

"You Can't Stop the Beat" — ensemble, Hairspray Live!

"Be That as It May" — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down

WINNER: "You’re the One That I Want" — ensemble, Grease: Live

Generation Award: The Fast and the Furious

– Rappler.com