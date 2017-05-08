A new scene from the upcoming movie is released at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

MANILA, Philippines – A new clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming has been released!

The short clip was introduced by the movie's stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 (Monday, May 8 in the Philippines).

Watch the scene in the video below!

“You’re the Spiderman!” Here’s your first look at a brand new @SpiderManMovie clip, exclusively from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/KAUYYlXz6E — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017



In the clip, Peter Parker scales the walls of his apartment building to sneak into his room without his Aunt May knowing.

To his surprise, his friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) is already in his room and witnessed Peter using his powers. "You're the Spider-Man – from YouTube!" a shocked Ned says.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man: Homecoming when it's released in July? Let us know in the comments if you'll be watching it in theaters! – Rappler.com