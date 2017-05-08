Check out the last trailer for 'Wonder Woman' before it's released in theaters!

MANILA, Philippines – The final trailer for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie is out!

The trailer was released during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 (Monday, May 8 in the Philippines).

Witness the rise of a Warrior. Watch the NEW #WonderWoman trailer now! See the film in theaters June 2 pic.twitter.com/UEYqUMfzko — #WonderWoman (@WonderWomanFilm) May 8, 2017



In the action-packed trailer, fans can see scenes of Diana's (Gal Gadot) childhood, her journey to London with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and scenes of her in battle during the war.

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think of it in the comments below! The movie will be out in Philippine theaters on June 1. – Rappler.com