MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Andrés Muschietti's It, which is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, has been released!

The trailer was revealed at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 (Monday, May 8 in the Philippines).

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of "IT" from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017



The trailer shows the kids of "The Losers' Club" as they try to figure out a case of missing children in their town.

"When you're a kid, you think that you'll always be protected and cared for. But when you're alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don't even know they're getting closer until it's too late," says one of the kids as the trailer opens.

Of course, the trailer also gives fans a glimpse of the evil Pennywise The Dancing Clown, played by Bill Skarsgård.

It opens in US theaters in September. – Rappler.com