MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight debuted on Sunday, May 7 (Monday, May 8 in the Philippines) during the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (WATCH: First-ever trailer of 'Transformers: The Last Knight')

The clip, which was introduced by star Mark Wahlberg, showed Cade Yeager (Walhberg) accompanied by Bumblebee meeting up with Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins). When Cade asks Sir Edmund why he's there, the astronomer tells Cade: "But you want to know, don’t you, dude? Why they keep coming here, to Earth?"

The clip also featured a glimpse of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee during a confrontation, gun shooting, explosions, and a lot more.

Transformers: The Last Knight opens on June 21 in the US. – Rappler.com