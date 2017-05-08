The former couple speak about their split, 7 years after it happened

MANILA, Philippines – It has been years since they broke up, but Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson can still recall what happened after their split.

During an appearance on Gandang Gabi Vice on Sunday, May 7, the former couple promoted their new show Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin and spoke about the time they decided to end their relationship.

Host Vice Ganda asked them how they parted and who broke up with whom. Kim simply said: "Wala na." (That was it.)

But both added that they would still communicate with each other despite the breakup.

"Kahit nung break namin, siyempre bata rin kami noon. Ang daming nangyari. So parang..." Gerald said, trailing off. (Even when we broke up, of course we were kids then. So many things happened. So it was like...)

"Bata pa kami. Mahilig kaming mag-explore," Kim said. (We were both young. We liked to explore.)

Gerald also said there were times when it would seem like they were okay, and other times when it seemed like they weren't.

When asked if the two of them got back together following their most public breakup in 2010, both of them said no, but they would still talk and ask how the other was doing.

There was a time when they stopped talking to each other, said Gerald, but Kim said that he started texting her again eventually.

"Tapos nag-tetext siya ulit," Kim said. "Tumatawag siya ulit. Siyempre ako, asa girl ganun... oo tanga di ba? Pero okay lang, at least tapos na." (And then he would text again. He would call me again. Of course, I got my hopes up... yes, I was stupid, right? But it's okay, at least it's over now.)

When Gerald said those were the times when it seemed like they were getting back together and that they were very dramatic back then, Kim agreed.

"Oo drama. Sobrang drama. Ano, hindi talaga pwede kasi talaga," Kim said. (Yes, it was very dramatic. But it really couldn't be.)

Gerald added that he could not really explain why he would text Kim even when they had broken up, since it was very complicated.

"Ang hirap i-explain. Minsan may mga sitwasyon sa buhay na parang ngayon, 'pag tinignan ko, pag-inisip ko, parang tanga ko rin, sobra... ang gulo ko," he said. "Tapos sanay ka rin, sa sobrang tagal namin, 'pag may problema, sa kanya ako tumatakbo and ganun din sa akin. So nung kahit wala na kami, hinahanap mo pa rin yung feeling na 'yun."

(It's hard to explain. Sometimes there are situations in life that are like that, when I look back when I think about it, I was so stupid... I was a mess. And then I was used to – because we had been together for so long – whenever I had problems, I would run to her, and she was like that with me too. So even though we had broken up, we were still looking for that feeling.)

Lessons from the breakup

Later, the former couple talked about what they learned from their breakup.

Gerald said that he learned a lot, but he focused on speaking about maturity: "Maturity siguro, pagdating sa isang relasyon. Kung paano mas i-handle nang mas maayos, kung paano mas alagaan yung tao ng mas maganda, kung paano mas respetuhin yung tao, i-value ang ginagawa niya para sa iyo," he said.

(I guess it's maturity, when it comes to a relationship. How to handle things better, how to care for someone better, how to respect a person, how to value what she is doing for you.)

Kim, on the other hand, said that she learned that she should have her own life apart from her part.

"Gumawa ka rin ng sariling mundo dapat, mayroon kang sariling circle. Kapag naglalaro ng basketball, punta ka sa mall, mag-shopping ka, pa manicure and pedicure ka... bahagi lang [siya ng mundo mo], part lang. Tapos huwag masyadong clingy... relax lang,"

(Have your own world, have your own circle. When he's playing basketball, go to the mall, go shopping, get a manicure and pedicure... he's just a part [of your world], just a part. And don't be too clingy... just relax.)

Kim and Gerald were together for 4 years before officially breaking up in 2010. – Rappler.com