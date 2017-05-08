See Adam Devine as the Beast, Hailee Steinfeld as Belle, and Rebel Wilson as Mrs Potts, plus Emma Watson's cute reaction to the opening act's surprises

MANILA, Philippines – The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017 kicked off on Sunday, May 7 (Monday, May 8, in Manila) with a spoof of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Host Adam Devine played the Beast as he opened the show and asked Josh Gad, who played Le Fou in the live-action remake, to join him.

Joining Adam and Josh onstage was Hailee Steinfeld, who volunteered to be Belle by standing up and taking off her coat to reveal she was wearing a dress inspired by the Disney princess' iconic yellow gown.

Actress Emma Watson, who won the Best Actor Award that night for her role in the live-action movie, was all smiles when she saw Hailee in the yellow dress. (FULL LIST: Winners, MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017)

Adam's Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson was also on board as Mrs Potts. "I wanted to look hot / I'm wearing a teapot / Man, this really blows," Rebel sang, to the tune of "Beauty and the Beast."

As Adam and Hailee danced to the re-worked classic, while the set behind them burned – it had caught fire earlier in the number, because one of the dancers had knocked over the candelabra.

To finish the last verse, Adam grabbed onto a chandelier and flew over the audience at the awards show.

Beauty and the Beast took home the Movie of the Year award at the first MTV Movie and TV Awards. – Rappler.com