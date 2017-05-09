IN PHOTOS: Famous personalities at Pam Quiñones' wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Stylist and magazine editor Pam Quiñones wed her boyfriend Chris Allison in Italy over the weekend, and her intimate wedding was attended by many celebrities and industry personalities.
Among them were couples Ryan Agonillo and Judy Ann Santos, and Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera. Dingdong and Marian even brought their daughter Zia along with them.
Miss Universe Philippines 2006 Lia Andrea Ramos was also in attendance.
Celebrity hairstylist Celeste Tuviera did Pam's hair that day, while her makeup was done by Robbie Pinera.
Her chic, sleek white gown was a collaboration between Rajo Laurel and Norman Rene Devera. Norman couldn't make it to Pam's Italy wedding, but Rajo was there with interior designer Nix Alanon.
Photographer Mark Nicdao was also there, while hairstylist Jing Monis was one of the wedding godfathers.
Pam and Chris were married in Masseria Potenti, a farmhouse and events place in Manduria, a town in Puglia, Italy. – Rappler.com