See photos of Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Judy Ann Santos, and more at Pam Quiñones and Chris Allison's wedding!

MANILA, Philippines – Stylist and magazine editor Pam Quiñones wed her boyfriend Chris Allison in Italy over the weekend, and her intimate wedding was attended by many celebrities and industry personalities.

Among them were couples Ryan Agonillo and Judy Ann Santos, and Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera. Dingdong and Marian even brought their daughter Zia along with them.





Our lovely bride.. ❤❤❤ #pugliamore #pamgotallisoned A post shared by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on May 6, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT





the godmother #pamgotallisoned #beautipuglia A post shared by Ryan Agoncillo (@ryan_agoncillo) on May 7, 2017 at 11:32am PDT





La mia famiglia... #aroundZWorld A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on May 7, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT





I'm blessed to have you as a friend, Pam. Congratulations on this new journey you have with Chris. Yours is a beautiful love story that continues to blossom. #PamGotAllisoned A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on May 8, 2017 at 1:24am PDT





Mini me! A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on May 8, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Miss Universe Philippines 2006 Lia Andrea Ramos was also in attendance.

Got dolled up for #pamgotallisoned #pugliamore (feeling sexy in this dress by @rosannaocampo_rod ) A post shared by Lia Andrea Ramos (@liandrearamos) on May 8, 2017 at 2:21am PDT





Va-va-pom-pom @rosannaocampo_rod #pamgotallisoned #pugliamore #weddings #masseriapotenti A post shared by Lia Andrea Ramos (@liandrearamos) on May 8, 2017 at 3:16am PDT



Celebrity hairstylist Celeste Tuviera did Pam's hair that day, while her makeup was done by Robbie Pinera.

Most adorable beautiful little girl in the world. My baby Z! @marianrivera #aroundzworld #pamgotallisoned #pugliamore A post shared by Celeste Tuviera (@celestetuviera) on May 7, 2017 at 10:33am PDT





Tempo per bere e mangiare più formaggio. @imcalledtoffee A post shared by robbiepinera (@robbiepinera) on May 7, 2017 at 10:58am PDT



Her chic, sleek white gown was a collaboration between Rajo Laurel and Norman Rene Devera. Norman couldn't make it to Pam's Italy wedding, but Rajo was there with interior designer Nix Alanon.

My favorite wedding date! @nixalano #PamgotAllisoned #BeautiPUGLIA #PushandPUGLIA A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on May 8, 2017 at 3:50am PDT



Photographer Mark Nicdao was also there, while hairstylist Jing Monis was one of the wedding godfathers.

Judy Ann + Mark #pamgotallisoned #beautipuglia A post shared by Ryan Agoncillo (@ryan_agoncillo) on May 7, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Congratulation to my new inaanak chris and pam your Ninong jing will always be here for both of yo love you guys so much #pamgotallisoned #pugliaamore A post shared by Jing Monis (@jingmonis) on May 7, 2017 at 11:55am PDT



Pam and Chris were married in Masseria Potenti, a farmhouse and events place in Manduria, a town in Puglia, Italy. – Rappler.com