Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, and Rajo Laurel are some of the guests at Pam and Chris Allison's Italy wedding

MANILA, Philippines – Pam Quiñones is married! The magazine editor and celebrity stylist married her boyfriend, Chris Allison, in Italy over the weekend.

Among those who attended the wedding were Pam's friends in the fashion industry, like makeup artist Jigs Mayuga and designer Rajo Laurel. Celebrities like Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo, Ryan Agoncillo, Marian Rivera, and Dingdong Dantes, attended the wedding as well.

Pam is the editor-in-chief of L'Officiel Manila and co-founder of Qurator Styling Studio, which works with the country's stars.

Check out these photos from the wedding!

#PamGotAllisoned #PugliAmore A post shared by Pam Quinones (@pamquinones) on May 8, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

When a wedding entourage feels & looks like a high fashion editorial! #PamgotAllisoned #BeautiPUGLIA #PushandPUGLIA A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on May 7, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

#pamgotallisoned A post shared by Teresa Herrera Anthony (@teresaherrera27) on May 8, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Congratulations!!! @pamquinones & @_chrisallison_ loved all the beautiful surprises on your special day! #PamgotAllisoned #PushandPUGLIA #BeautiPUGLIA A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on May 8, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Because she's probably the chicest bride in the world! @pamquinones you give me life! #PamgotAllisoned #BeautiPUGLIA #PushandPUGLIA A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on May 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Congratulations Pam and Chris! #pamgotallisoned by @marianrivera A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on May 7, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

To my dearest friend Pam, @pamquinones, Congratulations! Ti Amo... #PamGotAllisoned A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on May 7, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Judy Ann + Mark #pamgotallisoned #beautipuglia A post shared by Ryan Agoncillo (@ryan_agoncillo) on May 7, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Chris and Pam #pamgotallisoned #beautipuglia #PugliAmore @pamquinones @_chrisallison_ A post shared by markednicdao (@markednicdao) on May 8, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Going to miss this fun bunch. What a magical weekend! #PamGotAllisoned #PugliAmore #puglia #Italy #BeautiPUGLIA #MasseriaPotenti #Manduria A post shared by Veronica Callanta (@veecallanta) on May 8, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Ritratti #PugliAmore #PamGotAllisoned @jigsmayuga A post shared by Jigs Mayuga (@jigsmayuga) on May 8, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

My favorite wedding date! @nixalanon #PamgotAllisoned #BeautiPUGLIA #PushandPUGLIA A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on May 8, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Judy Ann-Ryan Marian-dingdong with Mark Nicdao at Pam Quiñones wedding #pamgotallisoned #pugliamore #beautipuglia A post shared by Ms. Judy Ann Santos Agoncillo (@teamjuday) on May 7, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

– Rappler.com