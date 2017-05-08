IN PHOTOS: Pam Quiñones, Chris Allison's wedding in Italy
MANILA, Philippines – Pam Quiñones is married! The magazine editor and celebrity stylist married her boyfriend, Chris Allison, in Italy over the weekend.
Among those who attended the wedding were Pam's friends in the fashion industry, like makeup artist Jigs Mayuga and designer Rajo Laurel. Celebrities like Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo, Ryan Agoncillo, Marian Rivera, and Dingdong Dantes, attended the wedding as well.
Pam is the editor-in-chief of L'Officiel Manila and co-founder of Qurator Styling Studio, which works with the country's stars.
Check out these photos from the wedding!
– Rappler.com