LOOK: Pam Quiñones' wedding gown
MANILA, Philippines – Stylist and magazine editor Pam Quiñones wed her boyfriend Chris Allison in Italy and wore a chic gown by Rajo Laurel and Norman Rene Devera.
Pam showed off her figure in the sleek lace gown with a backless detail and bell sleeves. The gown ended in a train, and Pam topped it all off with a light veil over her head and down her back.
"I promise to drive you during endless hours of manila traffic and complain no more (she hates it when i complain), I promise to set all the clocks in our house 2 hours ahead so you're never late again to anything, I promise to have everlasting patience to your endless wardrobe options and changes when we're trying to get ready to leave the house, and more patience to the last minute changes to the changes of the last changes of the options. In case you didn't know Michaelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel faster than she gets ready... Pam, you are my Carrie Bradshaw, but sorry for Big and Aidan, this story ends with Allison." - Chris' vow is perfect for marrying a fashion girl #PamGotAllisoned
Her makeup was done by Robbie Pinera, while her hair was by Celeste Tuviera.
Pam and Chris were married in Masseria Potenti, a farmhouse and events place in Manduria, a town in Puglia, Italy. – Rappler.com