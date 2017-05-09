Pam wears a gown by Norman Rene Devera and Rajo Laurel

MANILA, Philippines – Stylist and magazine editor Pam Quiñones wed her boyfriend Chris Allison in Italy and wore a chic gown by Rajo Laurel and Norman Rene Devera.

Pam showed off her figure in the sleek lace gown with a backless detail and bell sleeves. The gown ended in a train, and Pam topped it all off with a light veil over her head and down her back.





When the bride is a fashion queen you have to make certain that it has to be sublime in all angles! What an honor it is for me to be part of your memories!#PamgotAllisoned #PushandPUGLIA #BeautiPUGLIA A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on May 7, 2017 at 10:14am PDT





Because she's probably the chicest bride in the world! @pamquinones you give me life! #PamgotAllisoned #BeautiPUGLIA #PushandPUGLIA A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on May 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT



Her makeup was done by Robbie Pinera, while her hair was by Celeste Tuviera.

Could not miss this day for anything. My greatest pleasure was doing your hair for your most memorable day @pamquinones! Love you Jake. #pamgotallisoned #pugliamore A post shared by Celeste Tuviera (@celestetuviera) on May 7, 2017 at 10:23am PDT





Every bit a truly happy and gorgeous bride.#pamgotallisoned #pugliamore A post shared by Celeste Tuviera (@celestetuviera) on May 8, 2017 at 7:25am PDT



Pam and Chris were married in Masseria Potenti, a farmhouse and events place in Manduria, a town in Puglia, Italy. – Rappler.com