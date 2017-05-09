Jennifer leaves the show after 6 seasons

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jennifer Morrison has announced that she's leaving the TV series Once Upon A Time.

Jennifer confirmed on Instagram that she is exiting the show after 6 seasons, saying that it was time for her to work on to other projects.

"As I reached the end of my 6-year contract on Once Upon A Time, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, [and executive producers] Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on," she wrote.

In the series, Jennifer played Emma Swan, the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming. Emma was saved from a curse set on the town of Storybrooke when she was a baby. As such, she is the only one unaffected by the curse and has the ability to break it and save the rest of the town.

On Instagram, Jennifer continued: "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on Once Upon a Time has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show.

"I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan. As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows. I always look forward meeting the fans."

Jennifer added that she's set to appear in one more episode of the upcoming season, if it happens: "If ABC Network does, in fact, order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch Once Upon a Time. The creativity of the showrunners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show."

Meanwhile, the show's executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis released a joint statement after Jennifer's announcement.

They said: “The past 6 years of collaborating with Jennifer as Emma Swan have been truly magical. Watching her breathe life into Emma, she accomplished more than we could have dreamed possible – she gave life to a brand-new Disney princess, filled with strength and intelligence and an incredible closet full of red leather jackets. We’ll miss seeing her every day, but her imprint upon Once Upon a Time is indelible. She will always be a part of the show and its heart and soul. That said, just because Jennifer won’t be back every week doesn’t mean we won’t see our savior again.”

Jennifer has played the role of Emma Swan since 2011. Before playing Emma, Jennifer was known for her roles on How I Met Your Mother and House.

In an interview with EW, Jennifer reiterated that the decision was not easy, but she felt it was time to do other things.

"I care tremendously about the show and about everyone involved in the show. I’ve loved being there, but 6 years is a very long time. I did 6 years on House, and then I did a year on How I Met Your Mother, and then I did 6 years on Once Upon a Time. I needed personally to move on to new things. It just was time. I needed to be not living away from home, so far from home. I feel like I’m at home in New York and Los Angeles, so I wanted to sleep in my own beds, and be by my family and friends, and have a life again. It was just time, personally and professionally, to step away when my contract was done," she said. – Rappler.com