Katy Perry answers the question of whether her new album will have a response to Taylor's song

MANILA, Philippines – With Katy Perry set to release her first album in 4 years, fans have been speculating on whether or not it will include a response to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."

Taylor and Katy have been rumored to be feuding, ever since Taylor told Rolling Stone in 2014 that "Bad Blood" was about another female pop star. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Taylor told the magazine.

Katy was said to have been the singer mentioned, because she had dancers on her tour who used to work for Taylor.

Since then, there have been tweets from Katy that don't explicitly call out Taylor, but allude to the pop star.

"Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing," she wrote after the Rolling Stone story dropped.

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — Katy Perry (@katyperry) September 9, 2014



She also tweeted what could have been a response to Taylor and Nicki Minaj's 2015 exchange about the MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman... — Katy Perry (@katyperry) July 22, 2015





@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015



Katy's upcoming album is her first in 4 years, and the first since Taylor's 1989, which includes "Bad Blood."

In an interview with Katy, Entertainment Weekly asked whether she was going to have a song as a response to Taylor's: "There are rumors that 'Bad Blood' is about you. Does this album have a reaction to 'Bad Blood?'"

Katy answered that she can't say whether or not the song was about her: "Well that’s not my question to answer – if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person."

She continued: "One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is."

Katy's new album is still untitled and does not have a release date yet. – Rappler.com