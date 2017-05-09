The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star lip syncs to Rihanna's 'Umbrella' in a performance complete with rain, backup dancers, and umbrellas

MANILA, Philippines – Tom Holland doesn't only have spidey senses, but fierce dance moves too.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star showed off his skills as he danced to Rihanna's "Umbrella" on the Monday, May 8 episode of Lip Snyc Battle.

Tom opened his act with the classic "Singin' In The Rain" before changing outfits to channel 2007 Rihanna in a corset top, bare legs, and a black bobbed wig. Completing the performance were backup dancers who danced with umbrellas as rain fell from the stage's ceiling.

Tom was up against his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, whom he even went up to and danced with in the middle of his act.

In the end, Tom went home the champion of the episode. – Rappler.com