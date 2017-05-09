Angelica Panganiban will co-star with the former onscreen couple in the Nuel Naval movie

MANILA, Philippines – Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin are set to reunite in a film to be directed by Nuel Naval.

The film, to be produced by Star Cinema, will also star Angelica Panganiban.

Star Cinema confirmed the news in a series of photos posted on Instagram on Tuesday, May 9. Angel, Richard, and Angelica were photographed with Nuel and Star Cinema's Malou Santos.

Star Cinema's upcoming movie lead stars Angel Locsin, Richard Gutierrez and Angelica Panganiban, together with Star Creatives COO Malou Santos and director Nuel Naval. A post shared by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on May 9, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Story conference of Angel Locsin-Richard Gutierrez-Angelica Panganiban movie happening now! The film will be directed by Nuel Naval. A post shared by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on May 9, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Star Cinema's upcoming movie lead stars Angel Locsin, Richard Gutierrez and Angelica Panganiban, together with Star Creatives COO Malou Santos and director Nuel Naval. A post shared by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on May 9, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Angel and Richard previously worked on films such as Mulawin the Movie, The Promise and Mano Po 6: Gua Ai Di. The two also starred in shows, such as Click and Mulawin, where they famously played the characters Aguiluz and Alwina.

On the other hand, Angel and Angelica previously worked together on One More Try in 2012. – Rappler.com