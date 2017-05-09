LOOK: Kylie Padilla shows off her baby bump in maternity shoot
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kylie Padilla showed off her growing baby bump during a photoshoot with Nice Print Photo. (READ: Kylie Padilla on her pregnancy, motherhood, and Aljur Abrenica)
The set of photos was released on Tuesday, May 9.
Kylie and her management, Vidanes Celebrity, also posted some photos on Instagram. The photos were taken at the Museo de Padilla.
The Encantadia star is 7 months pregnant and is expecting a baby boy.
Check out some of the photos below!
– Rappler.com