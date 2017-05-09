Kylie is now 7 months pregnant and expecting a boy

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kylie Padilla showed off her growing baby bump during a photoshoot with Nice Print Photo. (READ: Kylie Padilla on her pregnancy, motherhood, and Aljur Abrenica)

The set of photos was released on Tuesday, May 9.

Kylie and her management, Vidanes Celebrity, also posted some photos on Instagram. The photos were taken at the Museo de Padilla.

The Encantadia star is 7 months pregnant and is expecting a baby boy.

Check out some of the photos below!

Our gorgeous mom to be @kylienicolepadilla Maternity shoot happening right now with @niceprintphoto at @museodepadilla #newbeginnings #youngmom #kyliePadilla A post shared by VIDANES Celebrity Marketing ⚜ (@vidanes_cm) on May 8, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

All about you, love A post shared by bulldog (@kylienicolepadilla) on May 8, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Ethereal @kylienicolepadilla #youngmom #museodepadilla | #maternityshoot at @museodepadilla with @niceprintphoto A post shared by VIDANES Celebrity Marketing ⚜ (@vidanes_cm) on May 8, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

@kylienicolepadilla starting a new journey by going back to her roots #newbeginnings #youngmom A post shared by VIDANES Celebrity Marketing ⚜ (@vidanes_cm) on May 8, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Enhancing a woman's silhouette and enhancing a woman's beauty - both contribute to enhancing her confidence, so they're synonymous, really @kylienicolepadilla @museodepadilla A post shared by VIDANES Celebrity Marketing ⚜ (@vidanes_cm) on May 8, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

A post shared by VIDANES Celebrity Marketing ⚜ (@vidanes_cm) on May 8, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Motherhood is... difficult and... rewarding @kylienicolepadilla @museodepadilla #maternityshoot #newbeginnings #bts A post shared by VIDANES Celebrity Marketing ⚜ (@vidanes_cm) on May 9, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

