The popular singing competition is set to be back on air, though the judges and host have yet to be announced

MANILA, Philippines – American Idol is returning to television, confirmed ABC on Tuesday, May 9.

In a statement, Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said: "American Idol is a pop culture staple that left the air too soon. ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams.”

It was reported that ABC beat Fox and NBC's bid for the show's return to television.

Details on where the show will be filmed, the judges, and the host have yet to be announced.

The final season of American Idol aired on April 2016, with host Ryan Seacrest and judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Harry Connick Jr.

American Idol has produced some of the most popular artists today, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks, and David Cook.– Rappler.com