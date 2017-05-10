Have a good laugh at all the jokes in this heartwarming video!

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new viral commercial making the rounds online, and it isn't your usual tearjerker.

On Tuesday, May 9, Manulife Philippines released a video featuring comedian Victor Anastacio talking about how he got his start.

"I used to be a banker, it was my dream job," he began. "Because I was always dreaming in my job."

Victor then spoke about getting fired from his job and telling his family about his career plans. His stern-looking, unsmiling dad, he said, was the most supportive.

He also admitted that his dad didn't get most of his jokes. When he asked his dad if his jokes were funny, his just said: "Mahirap iyan ginagawa mo. Bira lang nang bira." (What you're doing is not easy. So just keep on going.)

Despite all the jokes, the commercial, titled "Stand Up," ended with a heartwarming message: "Find someone who believes in your dreams."

As of writing, the video has garnered more than 1 million views.

Watch the video above and let us know if it got a few chuckles out of you! – Rappler.com