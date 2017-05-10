The Philippines is part of Ed's 2017 Asia tour!

MANILA, Philippines – Ed Sheeran is coming to Manila!

The singer announced more dates for his Asia tour on Wednesday, May 10, and it included a Manila concert set for November 7.

According to his website, ticketing and venue info will follow.

Ed's "÷ Tour" is his 3rd world concert tour, held to support his latest album of the same name.

Songs on ÷ include the hits "Shape of You" and “Castle On The Hill," which Ed released simultaeneously early in 2017. (LISTEN: Ed Sheeran releases two new singles)

– Rappler.com