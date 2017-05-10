Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas welcome baby boy
MANILA, Philippines – Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas welcomed their 4th child on Wednesday, May 10. (READ: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas expecting 4th child)
On Instagram, Gladys posted a photo of her newborn son Gavin-Cale Sommereux, who weighed 6.9 pounds.
"Welcome to the real world Gavin-Cale Sommereux! This day is really significant 'cause it is also the birthday of our beloved brother Felix Manalo!" she wrote in the photo's caption, refering to Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) founder Felix Manalo. Gladys and Christopher are both INC members.
Gladys also shared photos of her family at the hospital, before Gavin-Cale was born.
Aside from Gavin-Cale, the couple has 3 children – Christophe, Aquisha, and Grant.– Rappler.com