Gavin-Cale Sommereux is the couple's 4th child

MANILA, Philippines – Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas welcomed their 4th child on Wednesday, May 10. (READ: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas expecting 4th child)

On Instagram, Gladys posted a photo of her newborn son Gavin-Cale Sommereux, who weighed 6.9 pounds.

"Welcome to the real world Gavin-Cale Sommereux! This day is really significant 'cause it is also the birthday of our beloved brother Felix Manalo!" she wrote in the photo's caption, refering to Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) founder Felix Manalo. Gladys and Christopher are both INC members.

Gladys also shared photos of her family at the hospital, before Gavin-Cale was born.

With my OB eversince, Dra. Madeline Florendo. #MyAsianStory A post shared by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on May 9, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

O, san ka nakakita mlapit ng i-CS nag-groupfie pa! With my bebes and dra. Madz while waiting for the anesthesiologist. #pampagoodvibes #seeyouverysoongavincale #MyAsianStory A post shared by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on May 9, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

What a blessed morning to be with my family before my scheduled CS operation at 9:30am. Just finished praying and I know God is in charge. Thank you to all your kind words &prayers as well. #seeyouverysoongavincale #MyAsianStory A post shared by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on May 9, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Waiting... A post shared by Christopher Roxas (@christopherroxas) on May 9, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Aside from Gavin-Cale, the couple has 3 children – Christophe, Aquisha, and Grant.– Rappler.com