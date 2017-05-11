Ariana is performing in Manila again, this time for her 'Dangerous Woman Tour'

MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande is coming back to Manila!

The singer will be performing at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 21, according to concert promoters MMI Live. Ticket sale dates and pricing will be announced soon, they said.

Manila is part of Ariana's "Dangerous Woman Tour," which also includes stops at Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo. The tour is in support of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman.

Ariana previously performed in Manila in 2015 for her "The Honeymoon Tour," which was also held at the Mall of Asia Arena. (In Twitter Photos: Ariana Grande in Manila concert)

Are you excited to see Ariana in concert? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com