Hasmine Killip and Ronwaldo Martin win the Best Actress and Best Actor awards for their roles in the film

MANILA, Philippines – Pamilya Ordinaryo stars Hasmine Killip and Ronwaldo Martin won the Best Actress and Best Actor awards at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York, which was held from May 4 to 7.

According to a press statement, the Harlem Film Festival award is Hasmine's 6th international win for the film. She also won Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Hanoi International Film Festival, Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, and 12th Cinemalaya Film Festival. She won a Special Jury for Performance citation at the London East Asia Film Festival.

Meanwhile, this is the first acting award for Ronwaldo, who is following in the footsteps of his brother, Coco Martin.

Pamilya Ordinaryo director Eduardo Roy Jr shared the good news on Facebook.

"Happy to announce that Ronwaldo Martin & Hasmine Killip bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress Award for their roles as a young couple in our film Pamilya Ordinaryo at the 2017 Harlem International Film Festival," he said.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Ronwaldo dedicated the award to his family.

"I’m happy because I really wanted to win," he said. "Finally, I got to hook a trophy. I offer this award to my family: My Mama and Papa, to my siblings, especially Kuya Dheng (Coco Martin) and my grandmother.”



In the same interview, Hasmine said while she was happy to have won an award, she was also nervous.

"Honestly, I’m nervous because I am giving birth next month. I’m also glad and thankful that both Ronwaldo and I won this time,” she said.



Pamilya Ordinaryo tells the story of young couple Jane and Aries who live on the streets as they raise their newborn child. But things take a turn for the worse when their child is abducted.

The film won 6 awards in the 2016 Cinemalaya awards, including Best Director for Eduardo Roy Jr. It also won the BNL People's Choice Award Goes at the 2016 Venice Days competition.

According to its website, the Harlem Film Festival opened in 2005 and has since celebrated the art of cinema by honoring films by anyone, on a wide range of themes. – Rappler.com