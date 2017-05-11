'Vogue' praises Anne's style and her down-to-earth online presence

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and TV host Anne Curtis has been featured on Vogue.com.

In an article posted on the website on Wednesday, May 10, the international publication spoke about Anne's career and online presence.

"Whether she’s uploading shots of herself relaxing in the latest Yeezy Boosts, giving fans a peek at her Gucci-filled wardrobe, or just grabbing a snack at Melbourne’s Flower Drum, Curtis merges fashion, beauty, and travel into one appealing package," said Vogue fashion news writer Janelle Okwodu of the Filipino-Australian actress.

Back to work • Thanks to everyone that watched Showtime today! #IkawAngSunshineKo A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Sneakers kinda day. . . @danaevernisse @stylizedstudio #ANNEsemble #StyLIZed A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on May 3, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

BLIND FOR LOVE #ANNEventuresLA A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

The article also detailed Anne's beginnings in showbiz, such as being scouted at the age of 12, starring in the hit show Kampanerang Kuba, and playing roles in Dyesebel and Dyosa.

The article also said that Anne stands out among her peers because she's an actress and model who posts updates on her advocacies, family, and friends: "With a razor sharp bob and thick brows, she is a head-turning model, but one who eschews bikini selfies and pouty poses. Instead, Curtis intersperses her glam updates with posts on climate change awareness (she serves as a UNICEF celebrity advocate), shots of her adorable dog, Tofu, and pictures with friends and family."

I am flipping a bottle for climate change because if we don't raise awareness and ACT now the future generation will be the ones to face the consequences of climate change. It WILL take a toll on the quality and quantity of water. And as we all know, water is such an essential part of our lives. Let's not take it for granted. If we don’t act NOW, 1 in 4 children will be facing a water crisis! So sweethearts, join us by posting your own bottle flip video! Don't forget to use the hashtags #FlipClimateChange • • P.S - after all the bottle flipping don't forget to recycle those plastic bottles please! @unicefphils #FlipClimateChange A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

Anne has since reacted to the feature, saying on Twitter, "Thanks for the online feature [Vogue Magazine]," and using the hashtag "#KILIG."

Thanks for the online feature @voguemagazine #KILIG



https://t.co/NgjvlOZkzl — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) May 11, 2017

Anne is one of the country's biggest stars. Aside from her shows, she is busy preparing for her wedding to fiance Erwan Heussaff. – Rappler.com