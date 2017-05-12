See photos of Lilly Singh (aka Superwoman), LaurDIY, Alex Wassabi, and more stars in Manila for Youtube FanFest 2017!

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube FanFest Manila (YTFF) 2017 has kicked off!

On Friday, May 12, 15 content creators spoke to the press about their own favorite YouTubers, interacting with their fans, posting content consistently, and more.

The press conference was held at the World Trade Center in Pasay, where a live show featuring all the stars will be held later in the day.

Outside the World Trade Center, fans waited to catch a glipse of their favorite YouTube stars and greeted them with deafening screams and cheers.

Watch the videos below to see what went down at the YTFF 2017 press conference and check out the photos below for an up-close look at the stars!





Lilly Singh (aka IISuperwomanII)

Alex Wassabi

LaurDIY

Alienette Coldfire, a Filipina who finished 3rd in France Has Got Incredible Talent in 2016, gave interviews after the press conference, but didn't join the panel.

Janina Vela

JunCurryAhn

Matt Steffanina

Megan Nicole

Wil Dasovich

Jayden Rodrigues

Kristel Fulgar

Lloyd Cafe Cadena

Mikey Bustos

Niana Guerrero and her brother Ranz Kyle received a Gold Play button at the press conference for getting 1 million subscribers.

Creators Kaycee and Rachel also received a Gold Play button. While they didn't participate in the press conference, they did ask cute questions, like "What's your favorite food?" and "Who's your favorite YouTuber?"

Here are more photos from the press conference!

Who's your favorite YouTube star? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com