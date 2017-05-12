The actors who played Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson are engaged in real life!

MANILA, Philippines – Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are engaged!

Emily posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a diamond on her left ring finger. She captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji.

A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT



Emily, also known for starring in the Captain America movies, played Emily Thorne on Revenge, while Josh played Daniel Grayson.

Daniel and Emily got married in season 3 of the show, which first aired in 2011 and ended in 2015.

According to People, Emily, 30, and Josh, 29, were first rumored to be dating in January 2012. – Rappler.com