See Lilly Singh, LaurDIY, Alex Wassabi, and more at YTFF Philippines 2017!

MANILA, Philippines – The sound was deafening as fans cheered for their favorite social media stars at YouTube FanFest (YTFF) Philippines 2017 on Friday, May 12.

At least 15 YouTube stars took the stage to entertain the crowd at the World Trade Center that night, playing games with fans, performing, and taking selfies with the audience and each other.

Mikey Bustos hosted the night, entertaining the crowd with funny antics and costumes between acts.

Opening the night was Australian choreographer Jayden Rodrigues, who taught fans how to dance.

Later, LA-based choreographer Matt Steffanina also taught the audience how to dance with a little help from Jollibee.

Lloyd Cafe Cadena brought more Pinoy flavor to the show, performing a dance number to Vice Ganda's "Ang Kulit."

Kristel Fulgar also took the stage, performing a cover of Yeng Constantino's "Salamat." Janina Vela also performed her rendition of a Yeng song – the crowd sang "Hawak Kamay" with her.

Jun Sung Ahn (aka JunCurryAhn) brought smiles to K-pop fans' faces, as he performed a violin cover of "Who's It Gonna Be," a song by his parody K-pop group with Ryan Higa, BgA. The crowd also cheered as he played his version of a song from the Korean drama Goblin.

Wil Dasovich, Haley Dasovich, Daniel Marsh, and Alex Wassabi came onstage after Jun to play the "Mouthguard Challenge," where Haley and Alex guessed what Wil and Daniel were saying through their mouthguards. To the audience's delight and disgust, the two also threw their mouthguards for the crowd to catch.

Alex came back onstage with his girlfriend Lauren (aka LaurDIY) to play Pictionary with fans. The couple also performed the song "My Side" – a video remixed by The Gregory Brothers – to the delight of the crowd.

Megan Nicole came out next, singing originals like "Mascara" and a new song titled "Checklist."

Young stars Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero performed a song before France Has Got Incredible Talent finalist Alienette Coldfire and Lilly Singh (aka IISuperwomanII) closed the show to the deafening cheers of the crowd.

The stage was showered with confetti as each of the stars came out for a final goodbye, dancing the tinikling before waving to the crowd.



This year's YTFF is the 3rd one to be held in the Philippines.

Were you at YTFF Philippines this year? Let us know your favorite part of the festivities and who your favorite YouTuber was in the comments!