The a cappella group member says he will continue to do music after his time with the band

MANILA, Philippines – Pentatonix's Avi Kaplan is leaving the group.

Avi himself announced the news on the Pentatonix Facebook page through a video and a written message.

"I've decided to take a step back from Pentatonix," he said in the video.

"Before I tell you guys why I'm doing this, I want you guys to know that these past 6 years have been the most unbelievable in my life. All the things that we've accomplished, all the music that we've made, and all the people that we've touched with that music, it far surpasses anything that I could have dreamed for my life," he continued, getting emotional.

Avi, who sings bass for the a cappella group, explained that one of the reasons for their success was the fast pace at which they worked. Pentatonix won the singing competition The Sing-Off in 2011, and has since released several albums and EPs, and gone on many concert tours.

"Throughout my career with Pentatonix, that pace has always been a really big struggle for me," Avi explained. "It’s been extrememly hard for me to not be able to see my family and friends when I need to or when they need me. It’s been really hard to not be able to escape into nature when I’m feeling overwhelmed or when I just need time to myself."

Later in the video, he added: "I really just do not want to slow down this group. I believe in what we do, and I believe in what they [Pentatonix] will do, and I can never inhibit their success in any way. I would never ever want that."

Avi assured fans that he is still going to be pursuing music, but can't keep up with the pace that Pentatonix is keeping.

"I hope that you guys understand my decicion and that you'll support me, but I have to do what's right for my heart," Avi finished. "I hope you guys understand that I love you, so much, and I thank you for everything. And I'm excited for the future, regardless of anything. Thank you for everything. Truly, thank you."

In the video description, Avi said that he will continue to perform with the group at their announced shows. The last concert date listed on Pentatonix's website as of writing is September 3, for a show in Vermont, USA.



Pentatonix has performed in the Philippines in 2015, and again in 2016.

In 2017, Avi released a solo project, Avriel and the Sequoias. His EP, Sage and Stone, will be released on June 9 in the US. – Rappler.com